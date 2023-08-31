This 24 karat gold Razer gaming mouse is giving off major Scrooge McDuck vibes

By Jacob Ridley
published

King Charles is getting serious about his Valorant rank.

Razer's 24K gold gaming mouse one-off commission.
(Image credit: Razer, Min-Liang Tan)

This Razer Viper Signature Mini gaming mouse has been coated in the tears of the proletariat: 24 karat gold. It's a one-off commission made by Razer for a pretty sum—it's so expensive, in fact, that Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan won't even utter the price.

"We don't have a list price to it because it's just so insanely over the top and special," Tan says on X. "I just had to take a couple of quick pics of it but the images truly don't do it justice."

It gives off major golden toilet vibes—you know, the golden toilet in what was located in the stately home of Winston Churchill's family prior to its theft in 2019? It's that same level of arbitrarily gold-plating everything you own because you have so much cash, why not? Much like the golden toilet, Tan says images of the golden mouse don't do it justice.

No doubt it's a pricey unit versus the standard Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition mouse, which I'll remind you is a $280 version of the standard Viper Mini made with a magnesium alloy body.

I do have my doubts as to whether this mouse will be as impressive for the competitive gamer, however. While we have little detail on the weight of the mouse post-gilding, I would imagine it's added some weight back on to the lightweight Viper. Similarly, gold can be quite slippery in my limited knowledge of handling the stuff. Though I'm not Scrooge McDuck and haven't exactly tried it out.

Nonetheless, we PC gamers aren't shy of flaunting our setups, and this is a damn lovely looking mouse. By the sounds of it, the commissioned one-off already has a buyer—the name likely engraved into the fancy box it comes in. Maybe it's King Charles III, I hear he likes a game of Solitaire between meals.

