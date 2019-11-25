This 17-inch ASUS gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti is $899, its lowest ever price

Looking for a great gaming laptop deal? This lightweight laptop from ASUS (Republic of Gamers brand, obviously) is currently $500 off the list price, with a sale price of just $899.99—a big saving for a powerful piece of kit. This laptop has hovered around $1100 all year, so you're still getting $200 in real savings, which is excellent. You'll be able to play games on the move with this thing without having to knock your graphics settings all the way down, and the screen is significantly bigger than the 15.6" variant.

Under the hood you'll find an NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, a 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid state drive. The laptop weighs just 6.28lbs and features a 17.3'' 1920x1080 display. It's a great build, and compared to most of the best gaming laptops, offers heaps of value if not the most power. And if you want to hook it up to a TV or monitor to use at home, it has a built-in HDMI port.

NVIDIA's GTX 1660 range of GPUs are optimised for gaming as well as broadcasting, meaning you can play modern games and stream/record without it seriously impacting performance. This GPU also gives you access to NVIDIA Ansel, a tool that lets you take super resolution screenshots of games. It's a great piece of kit for $900.

The laptop's Intel Core i7 processor features Intel's trademark Turbo Boost mode too, which lets you squeeze some extra processing power out of it when playing more intensive games. And, of course, it comes complete with wireless connectivity, letting you get online wherever you happen to be.

So if you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, or this is your first one, this ASUS laptop is a deal worth investigating. If this isn't for you, check out our other Black Friday gaming laptop deals.