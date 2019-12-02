This 165Hz ASUS gaming monitor, one of our top picks, is just $400 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals
Amazon - All the things
Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops
B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs
Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories
Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops
Staples - Gaming Chairs
Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs
Gamestop - Games and Toys
Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories
Newegg - Components and Hardware
Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games
Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops
NZXT - 10% off all builds
If you're thinking of upgrading your monitor during the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals but don't want to take the leap into 4K just yet, the Asus ROG Swift PG278QR is a great alternative. It's $429.99 on Newegg, saving you $90, but you can also shave off another $30 with the accompanying promo code, netting you this great gaming monitor for $399.99.
The PG278QR is an upgrade on the PG278Q, which we named the best gaming monitor, and this version comes with a 2560x1440 WQHD display, a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It's got G-Sync support, too, along with two USB 3.0 ports, DisplayPort and HDMI.
While you'll need a decent GPU to take advantage of the high refresh rate at 1440p, the requirements aren't quite as steep as they would be if you threw even more cash at a 4K monitor, where even the best cards aren't going to get you a frame rate much higher than 60. Out of the box, however, it's 144Hz, so you'll need to overclock it for it to reach its full potential.
Asus ROG Swift PG278QR | 27" | 2560x1440 | 165Hz (overlocked) | $399.99 with code (save $120)
With the additional voucher code, this is a great Cyber Monday deal on a high-end G-Sync gaming monitor. View Deal
