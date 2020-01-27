This 144Hz FreeSync gaming monitor from LG is on sale for $450 right now

Are you looking for a new gaming monitor? Maybe one that works great with both Nvidia and AMD graphics cards? If so, you should check out the LG 27GL850-B, because it just dropped $50 below its usual price of $500.

This monitor has a 27-inch 2560x1440 IPS display panel capable of refresh rates up to 144Hz, which checks all the boxes we like to see checked. It's a FreeSync monitor, but Nvidia has officially certified it as G-Sync compatible, so its variable refresh rate feature will work with Nvidia graphics cards as well as AMD GPUs.

Other features of the monitor include thin bezels, a display with 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space (for accurate colors), HDR10 compatibility, and a stand that can tilt and pivot. Not bad for under $500.