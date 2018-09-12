This 144Hz 1440p monitor from Acer is just $300 on Newegg

If you're in the market for a nice FreeSync monitor (especially something flashy), this might be the deal for you. Newegg currently has a two-day flash sale for the Acer XG270HU FreeSync monitor. It's priced at $299.99, which is $40 cheaper than the Amazon listing.

The XG270HU has a resolution of 2560x1440, and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The panel is 27 inches across, but it's TN (with a 1ms response time) and not IPS. For input, you get HDMI 2.0, dual-link DVI, and DisplayPort.

You can buy the Acer XG270HU from Newegg. Make sure to use coupon code NEFQAQ20 at checkout to get the full discount.