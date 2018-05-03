This 120GB SSD is just $30 for today only

Around a week ago, Kingston's 128GB SSD dropped to just $36 on Amazon. If you missed out on that deal, here's another option: Newegg has the 120GB Patriot Burst drive for just $29.99.

Despite the ultra-low price, the drive does have a few nice features, like a 32MB DRAM cache and TRIM support. In real-world testing, it achieves a sequential read speed of 338MB/s and a write speed of 295MB/s. That's about half as fast as more expensive SATA drives, like the Sasmsung Evo 860, but this drive is only 30 dollars. That's a whopping 25 cents per GB.

You can buy the Patriot Burst 120GB drive from Newegg here. Make sure to use the coupon code NENPT1 at checkout to get the full discount. Amazon has the drive for $5 more, if you'd rather buy it from there.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.