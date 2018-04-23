Upgrade to an SSD right now for just $36

It's almost unbelievable how low SSD prices have become. Kingston has been the king of budget drives for a while now, especially with its 240GB drive for $70. The company's 128GB SSD has now fallen to just $36.

This is a great option for upgrading an older HDD-equipped PC, or even to keep as a backup in case another drive fails. In real-world testing, it has an average sequential read speed of 482MB/s and write speed of 231MB/s. That's not as fast as some other 128GB SSDs, but it's only 36 bucks—roughly half the price of a new AAA game.

You can buy the Kingston A400 SSD from Amazon. Newegg has it for a dollar more, if you'd rather shop there.

