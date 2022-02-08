These Epos headsets are over 33% off for Valentines

As Valentine's Day looms around the corner we are starting to see deals to help you get the perfect gift for the gamer in your life, even if it's you. Good quality gaming headsets are always a welcome addition to any set up, and these from the Epos GSP 600 range are going for around over 33% off their recommended retail price depending on your currency.

You can grab any of the GSP 600, 601, or 602 colour choices from the closed acoustic gaming headsets range on the official Epos store for $99 USD, $149 AUD, or 89 GPB. They’re marked down from $149 USD, $220 AUD, or 129 GPB, come with free shipping as well as a 30 day return policy and 2 year warranty in most regions.

EPOS GSP 600, GSP 601 and GSP 602 headsets | Microphone with mute boom arm | Model numbers determine colour| $149.99 $‌99 USD at Epos (save 33%)

Each of these GSP 600 model headsets are a great price at the moment for valentines day. They have a closed acoustic design and a lift to mute boom arm. Each model has its own colour scheme so make sure to check them all out before making your final choice.

The difference between the model numbers is just colour variations, so you’re going to get the same quality unit no matter what you buy. Hence why they all have the same pricing. The 600 has the most typical gamer look being a mostly black headset with red and silver trim. The 601 looks wildly different with a white and gold aesthetic, while the 602 is a pretty stark change again featuring a dark blue body with brown ear cuffs. Either way you’ll be getting a variation on the GSP 600 headset that impressed us back when it was full price, so now it's a steal.

These cans are known for having great audio quality and an always appreciated flip to mute boom mic. Though they might be a bit tight for those with larger heads or ears so something to keep in mind.

The GSP 600 range also works with a wide range of devices, such as PC, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and likely almost anything else you own. Though they are only a wired connection. The excellent new Epos H3Pro Hybrid are a bit more pricey at the moment, but they’re a great other solution if you’re looking for one of the best allrounder wireless headsets around.