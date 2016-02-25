Superhot devs discuss indie development at the PC Gamer Weekender

Superhot is a striking first-person shooter in which time stops when you do. This simple rule lets you perform spectacular action sequences. Throw guns at enemies send them reeling, use katanas to chop bullets out of the air and blow away elevators full of faceless goons in just seconds. We like it quite a lot.

The game demonstrated its principles with a free browser-based build, and has since become a full release. How did it happen? How did the developers go about growing a simple proof-of-concept into a full game?

Tomasz Kaczmarczyk, business director for Superhot, has the answers, and he's coming to the PC Gamer Weekender on March 5/6 at the Old Truman Brewery to tell us all about it. "We'll spend the session talking about indie game development, industry trends and free lunches (or lack thereof)," he says.

