There's a gaming PC hidden inside this incredible gaming den diorama

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Suchao Modding & Design) Image 2 of 10 (Image credit: Suchao Modding & Design) Image 3 of 10 (Image credit: Suchao Modding & Design) Image 4 of 10 (Image credit: Suchao Modding & Design) Image 5 of 10 (Image credit: Suchao Modding & Design) Image 6 of 10 (Image credit: Suchao Modding & Design) Image 7 of 10 (Image credit: Suchao Modding & Design) Image 8 of 10 (Image credit: Suchao Modding & Design) Image 9 of 10 (Image credit: Suchao Modding & Design) Image 10 of 10 (Image credit: Suchao Modding & Design)

There's no shortage of ingenuity and creativity when it comes to gaming PCs, but this build takes the cake in 2021 so far. It's a gaming PC masquerading as a PC gamer's dream room setup, and it's enough to make you stop scrolling and stare in awe at its stunning level of detail.

Pretty much everywhere you look in this case build there's something special. The gaming desk is the graphics card, the aquarium is a reservoir, and piped through the wall is a Mini-ITX motherboard with hard-loop cooling.

Oh and those tiny gaming monitors? They actually work, you know.

It comes from Suchao Modding & Design, run by Suchao Prowphong out of Thailand, and was produced in partnership with Intel for its Gamer Days 2021 event, and is actually a prize for its Technovation - Empowering girls to become leaders through tech education charity draw, which you can check out here.

You can check out a pretty extensive build log over on Facebook, but it looks like it was 3D printed and carefully painted for the most part. The little details, such as the screens mounted on the wall and arcade cabinet, must've taken heaps of time to wire up and get working, too.

Oh and as for specs, this PC ain't no slouch. It's powered by an Intel Core i7 11700K plugged into an Asus Strix B560-I Gaming Wifi. That's all cooled by a cooling loop made out of Thermaltake, Corsair, and Pacific gear. As for the GPU, that's an ROG Strix RTX 3060 Ti, cleverly disguised as a desk.

There's even an Intel NUC in there for good measure.

The modded PC recently made the rounds over on r/PCMR on Reddit, and you might not be surprised to hear some of the responses:

User 'whathef***isreddit' says "Yo dawg, I heard you like battlestations. So we put a battlestation in your battlestation so you can game while you game."

While user Sensitive_Goose_8902 says it's "absolutely unbelievable."

Right there with you, Goose.