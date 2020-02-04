There's a big sale on Sims expansion packs for its 20th anniversary

If you haven't played The Sims in a while, or haven't upgraded to Sims 4, there's no better time to do that than right now. The Sims 20th birthday celebrations are still going strong, and you can pick up The Sims 4—and certain expansion, game, and stuff packs—for up to 85 percent off. You'll save the most on the base game, as it's currently $5.99, but you're getting the best deals on expansion packs.
If you want to save the most amount of money, I'd stay away from the bundles; adding the cost separately of each pack totals $40.97, whereas getting them bundled together is $4.02 more—nearly the cost of one of the two stuff packs on sale.
Unfortunately, the Tiny Living stuff pack is not on sale, but we've been having a lot of fun with it, if you're willing to pay full price.
Here's the sale, which ends on February 6, broken down:
Expansion Packs: $19.99 each (save 50 percent)
- Discover University
- Island Living
- Get Famous
- Seasons
- Cats & Dogs
- City Living
- Get Together
- Get to Work
Game Packs: $14.99 each (save 25 percent)
- Realm of Magic
- Strangerville
- Jungle Adventure
- Parenthood
- Vampires
- Dine Out
- Spa Day
- Outdoor Retreat
Stuff Packs: $4.99 each (save 50 percent)
- Vintage Glamour
- Movie Hangout
Bundles: $44.99 each (save 10 percent)
- City Living, Dine Out, Bowling Night
- Get Together, Spa Day, Movie Hangout
If you are a current Sims 4 owner, there's also a surprise in your inventory...
We left a birthday goodie in your Inventory... happy hot tubbing 😉 #TheSims20thBirthday pic.twitter.com/Y7wrJObYAdFebruary 4, 2020