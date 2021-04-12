There are still deals to be had on gaming PCs, like this $1,515 AMD Ryzen machine with an RTX 3070

Despite the ongoing shortage of certain PC hardware, we have been seeing occasional deals for prebuilt desktops configured with Nvidia's newest Ampere GPUs. Adding to the pile is this customizable iBuyPower gaming desktop with a GeForce RTX 3070, which you can grab for $1,515.05 right now.

That's after applying coupon code TEEPEE at checkout, which knocks 5 percent off systems over $1,299 (in this case, the pre-discounted price is $1,599). That amounts to a nearly $80 savings, or more, if you decide to upgrade some of the default components.

Discounted AMD Ryzen Desktop iBuyPower Desktop | Ryzen 5 3600 | GeForce RTX 3070 | 32GB RAM | 500GB SSD | 750W PSU (80 Plus Gold) | $1,599.99 $1,515,05 at iBuyPower (save $79.95)

Here's a capable desktop for mid-range to high-end gaming. You're not bound by this exact configuration, either—you can customize the part selection to your liking. Just be sure to use coupon code TEEPEE for the full discount (saves 5 percent on systems over $1,299).View Deal

As configured, this system pairs the RTX 3070 with a Ryzen 5 3600 processor, a 6-core/12-thread part with a 3.6GHz to 4.2GHz clock speed and 32MB of L3 cache. It's a last-gen chip, but is still one of the best CPUs for gaming.

The motherboard is an MSI B550-A Pro, which is a current-gen model. Other notable specs include a generous 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 512GB SSD (SATA 6Gbps), and 750W power supply with 80 Plus Gold certification (free upgrade over the 650W model that is supposed to come standard on this config).

If you're stuck on the CPU being a Zen 2 part instead of Zen 3, you could upgrade to a Ryzen 5000 series processor. Staying within the mid-range segment, another possible configuration is to bump up to a Ryzen 5 5600X. In addition, I'd look at swapping the SATA SSD for a faster 512GB Adata M.2 NVMe model. After applying those two upgrades, the price comes to $1,636.85 after discount (save $86.15). That's just one possible combination, though.

The only caveat is the wait time—iBuyPower estimates the system will ship on June 18.