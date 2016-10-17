There are already some great photoshops of the Red Dead Redemption art
Rockstar sure knows how to stir up a crowd. The Grand Theft Auto developer tweeted a wordless red logo on Sunday to the tune of 100,000 retweets. And on Monday, a follow-up piece of art seemed to indicate what everyone was hoping: a new Red Dead Redemption is likely on the way. In the one piece of art we have so far, seven characters stand silhouetted against a blood red sky and an orange sun. It's a striking image. Naturally, it's already been turned into a meme.
We've seen some great photoshops of the new teaser already. If you have the Red Dead fever like we do, enjoy our favorites so far.
The color and composition of Rockstar's image is actually really similar to a classic shot of the The Lion King's Africa. More than one fan had this in mind, as you can see from the bonus embed below.
#RedDeadRedemption2 first look footage, #RockstarGames really know how to get the best out of animals in RDR games. pic.twitter.com/ThnEbutzMCOctober 17, 2016
Look, Harambe was inevitable. We knew it was coming. You knew it was coming. Let's all chuckle and move on.
Pokemon Sun & Moon, by NinjaKiller420
"New photo found going through the code of red dead redemption," writes NinjaKiller420. That Alola Exeggutor Pokemon will show up anywhere.
Chief Beef is coming for you. And this time, it's personal.
The desert doesn't seem like a good place for Dat Boi, but he's riding that unicycle into the desert anyhow.
Sunset Riders, by Trolasodemierda
A classic Capcom sidescroller set in the old west. It may not have had Red Dead Redemption's nuanced characters or open world, but you can't beat those sound effects.
The Breakfast Club, by Tyler Wilde
Don't, don't, don't, don't, don't you...
Star Wars, by Tom Marks
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, a boy pouted about not being able to go shopping for power converters.
42 hour days on a planet with a screaming sun. Just imagine.
Bonus: screaming sun in a crossover with The Lion King.
Another dead ringer: Daft Punk's video for Get Lucky. Aaaand now it's in your head.
Bully, by Tyler Wilde
Hey, what a coincidence: the week Rockstar teases a new game is also the 10th birthday of Bully, one of its best. Happy birthday, Bully!
There's no better match for Rockstar's sunset than this parody of former Campo Santo artist Olly Moss' gorgeous work on Firewatch. John Marston probably wouldn't get to do as much shooting as a firewatch, but his hands would look great.
Hey, Rockstar's teaser could be an elaborate ploy to reveal a sequel to its 2006 ping pong sim. And there's good reason for them to bring it back now. The time is ripe for Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis... VR.
Mad Dog McCree, by Tyler Wilde
We gave Mad Dog McCree a 4% in the April 2003 edition of PC Gamer US, but with Rockstar behind its reboot, it should manage a score of at least 8%.
The presumed new Red Dead's characters have been scarecrowed into a sad reminder of the Rockstar game that got away. Rockstar's Sony-exclusive Cold War spy thriller Agent was announced in 2009. And then... nothing. Take Two is keeping the trademark alive, but it's hard to imagine we're ever going to see it.
You know what to do.
PC Gamer commenter Jon phoned home with a pixel perfect homage to Spielberg's classic. Sun, moon, same diff.