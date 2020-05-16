There are already lots of good SnowRunner mods

SnowRunner launched with mod support, and we already got a handful of absurd mods like the one where you drive around a giant octopus or whatever this undulating billion-legged horror is. Now that the game has been out for a few weeks we're really starting to see the more serious, really good stuff show up for this off-road driving simulator. You know, filthy old off-roading trucks for all your filthy old off-roading needs. For example, there's a crucially important mod that adds personal favorite pickup the 1983 Ford Ranger for you to tool around in. You can check out SnowRunner's official mod support over at snowrunner.mod.io.

Further spotlight mods include one that adds the Tesla Cybertruck. Large truck enthusiasts will also like a mod that adds a bunch of nice upgrades for the Pacific P16, like saddle adjustments and a larger fuel tank. I like the delightfully retro-styled Icebox 1700 truck. I'd also recommend the Kraz Chaborz as a rescue vehicle.

Or you could just cruise around on a Harley Davidson Fat Boy.

We gave SnowRunner an 83 in our review, and it earned every point of that through its sheer bloody-minded dedication to offroad driving. "The euphoria, and the relief, of conquering these challenges is what keeps me playing through all of this simulated hardship," said our Andy Kelly. "SnowRunner is a brutal, uncompromising off-road driving sim that really wants you to fail—which only makes denying it the satisfaction even sweeter."

SnowRunner is available for $40 on the Epic Games Store.