The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine conceals a Dark Souls Easter egg

Barely out a day, The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine's darkest secrets are already being illuminated by players. A bog light dances on rickety bridge towards the end of the DLC. Let the flames guide thee, and you'll discover a combustible bonfire, complete with sword, in homage to Dark Souls.

Disappointingly, it's not a Coiled Sword. This is Gesheft, but as Gesheft is a beast of a blade (plus-20% sign intensity, three rune slots and up to 627 damage unaltered), I'm inclined to forgive the oversight. It's certainly a more practical Dark Souls tribute than Just Cause 3's.