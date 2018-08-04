The Walking Dead's Story Builder lets you re-make all your tough decisions before Final Season

Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season is out in just 10 days, and should pull together all those harrowing decisions you've made over the previous three seasons. But what if you're not happy with some of your choices, or want to see what the world would be like if you'd acted differently? What if you've lost your previous saves, and therefore your decisions won't carry over? Fear not, because a new tool called the Story Builder gives you a do-over—and you'll be able to import your new timeline into The Final Season when it's out. Neat.

It's a fairly simple tool: there are no clips from the game, just some artsy pans of still images with voiceover to help you with your decisions. If you've never played any of The Walking Dead, you'll be lost, but if you have played it then the pictures and description will likely jog your memory, and you'll be able to make the choice you wish you'd made at the time. It could also serve as a handy reminder if you can't remember all the way back to Season 1 (which was, *shudder*, six years ago).

To import your choices, you'll need to login to your Telltale Games account. The Story Builder will also be available in the game, so you can wait until then if you want. I think it's a brilliant idea, and I hope other games with branching narratives copy it in future.

