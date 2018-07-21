Check out the first 15 minutes of Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season

Telltale has revealed the first fifteen minutes of Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season .

Now a "fierce and capable survivor", Clementine has reached the final chapter in her journey. The footage shows off the episodic adventure's new camera and art style, and how Clem—once need protecting herself—has become the protector.

Providing you don't mind spoilers or a bit of gore, check it out for yourself:

"After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home," teases Telltale. "But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left. In this gripping and emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine’s story ends."

The final installment of the emotional series promises a "gut-wrenching story", heightened tension, better control via its new over-the-shoulder camera, and a "striking" new visual style.

Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season's first episode is out August 14, 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Pre-orders can secure the complete season with a 10 percent discount off the full £19/$18 price.