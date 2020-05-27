The very good HyperX Cloud MIX gaming headset is on sale for $130

HyperX makes some of the best gaming headsets around, and while the company's Cloud Mix model offers excellent sound quality and a comfortable design, the original price of $200 was a bit too much for us. It has gone on sale a few times, but it now it has reached an all-time low of $129.99—$70 off the MSRP.

The Cloud Mix is a wired gaming headset with a detachable boom microphone, a braided cable with inline audio controls, dual-chamber drivers for less audio distortion, and an aluminum frame. Sadly, it charges over microUSB and not the newer USB Type-C connector, but that's not an issue for everyone.

In addition to wired mode, the headset can connect wirelessly over Bluetooth for listening to music on the go. Battery life can last up to 20 hours in Bluetooth mode, which is comparable to dedicated wireless headphones.

We reviewed the Cloud Mix last year, and it earned an 89% for its top-tier sound quality and comfort. "The Cloud MIX is easy to recommend, particularly if you're looking to splash out on a quality gaming headset that can do it all," we said. The high price was our biggest complaint with the Cloud Mix, and the sale solves that.