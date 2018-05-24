The Steam Spring Sale is live

The Steam Spring Sale—that is, the Steam Spring Cleaning Event—is now live, with Daily Tasks and Projects to complete, trophies and a profile badge to earn, and some pretty good deals on games, too.

This one looks a little more complicated than the previous activity-filled Steam sales we've seen. Instead of just blindly blasting through your Discovery Queue, you'll need to actually play some of those never-before-touched games in your backlog, including some chosen for you by Valve. To help make that happen, a number of games are being made free for the weekend, including Borderlands 2, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Cities: Skylines, Tyranny, and Castle Crashers.

It's an interesting way to encourage people to actually try new games, rather than simply clicking through a machine-generated list as quickly as possible on the way to a new badge. Speaking strictly for myself, the only time I ever even look at my Discovery Queue is during a Steam sale, and once I've got the timing of the mouse-clicks nailed down I can sail through it without actually seeing a thing. (Sorry, Gabe.)

As is tradition, I have a few suggestions of my own to get you started:

The Steam Spring Cleaning Event is a short one—it'll all be over on May 28.