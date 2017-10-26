The rumors were true—well, one of them, anyway. The 2017 Steam Halloween Sale has begun!

As you might expect, the focus in this particular sale is on all things spooky and horrific. A very small selection:

The sale also includes "Horror VR" games like The Vanishing of Ethan Carter VR, Narcosis, and The Brookhaven Experiment, and an interesting selection of horror movies too, including the classic An American Werewolf in London and Battle Royale: Unrated Director's Cut—if you want to see where this year's genre phenomenon began.

The Steam Halloween Sale is live now and runs until 10 am PT on November 1.