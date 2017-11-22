The Steam Autumn Sale has begun, bringing back the Steam Awards

The 2017 Steam Autumn Sale is a go! Also back for another go-around are the Steam Awards, with 13 different categories now open for nominations and badges up for grabs for everyone who takes part.
First things first, let's check out some deals:
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe (includes the season pass) - $40/£28/€40 (50 percent off)
- Doom - $15 (50 percent off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - $36/£27/€36 (40 percent off)
- The Witness - $16/£12/€14 (60 percent off)
- Nier: Automata - $36/£24/€36 (40 percent off)
- For Honor - $24/£20/€24 (60 percent off)
- And one more, let's see... How about Portal 2 for two bucks? That's 90 percent off, and if you haven't already played it, there is no longer any excuse.
The Steam Awards categories are a little different this year, but they retain their sheen of... eccentricity, let's say. Name your favorites in the following, play them, and drop a review or two (ideally a helpful one, thanks) and you can pick up some badges, too. Winners will be announced in December.
- The “The World Is Grim Enough Let's Just All Get Along” Award
- The “Choose Your Own Adventure” Award
- The “Haunts My Dreams” Award
- The “Mom’s Spaghetti” Award
- The “No Apologies” Award
- The “Cry Havoc And Let Slip The Dogs Of War” Award
- The “Suspension of Disbelief” Award
- The “Soul Of Vitruvius” Award
- The “Defies Description” Award
- The “Labor of Love” Award
- The “Whoooaaaaaaa, Dude! 2.0” Award
- The “Even Better Than I Expected” Award
- The “Write-In” Award
As always, the list of games on sale will mainly include the stuff that I like: For a more precisely-curated collection of stuff you like, you'll probably want to head on over and have a closer look at the whole thing yourself. You should also probably have a look at our ongoing roundups of Black Friday deals: Games here, and hardware over here.