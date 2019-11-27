The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe's release date announcement is a journey

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, which promises to torment Stanley with new choices and endings, was originally due out this year, but with 2019's end fast approaching, the game is running out of time. In the most Stanley Parable way possible, developer Crows Crows Crows has announced that we're going to have to wait a bit longer.

News of a delay is usually greeted with understanding because nobody wants a rushed game, but I've not seen a developer put quite such a creative or positive spin on it, but then The Stanley Parable is pretty weird. It's milking it more than a little bit, but I could listen to the narrator respond to letters all day.

Despite the narrator's protestations, however, it sounds like things haven't been going as smoothly as the developer might have hoped, so the release date is being pushed back until next year, hopefully before summer.

In terms of script length, it's half of a new game, so the Ultra Deluxe won't be skimping on the new stuff, and Crows Crows Crows is working on console ports, too. It's not clear if the PC version will be a standalone, expansion or an update to the base game, but the developer wants to make both versions separately accessible.