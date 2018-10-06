The Soulcalibur 6 community designed its own character and here's the monstrous result

Bandai Namco has revealed the Soulcalibur 6 character created by its own community.

Across its various social media channels, Bandai invited the community to vote on several aspects of the character's features to show off Soulcalibur 6's character creation system.

"The community has spoken!" Bandai says in the video description. "BEHOLD the #SOULCALIBUR fan made Wizard Lizard in action! Our epic community creation shows off his moves, weapons, and gear chosen with your votes around the world."

I want to describe it to you, but I keep getting distracted by the fact it has cat ears and dragon wings, so here, check it out for yourself:

"Is he wearing f**king cat ears?" asked one commenter on Twitter, to which the official Bandai Namco account replied:

Y’ALL VOTED FOR IT!October 5, 2018

Sadly, there are no plans to make Wizard Lizard a playable character in the final game. Sniff.

The most recent roster announcement for Soulcalibur 6 is Raphael , who'll be joining a cast that—so far—includes Sophitia, Mitsurugi, Nightmare, Xianghua and Kilik, and Grøh .