Raphael has been confirmed for Soulcalibur 6

Bandai Namco has announced that suave swordsman, Raphael will return for Soulcalibur 6.

As you can see in the announcement trailer above, Raphael is serious about taking his opponents down—in the most grandiose way possible.

First appearing in Soulcalibur 2, Raphael was born to the aristocratic Sorel family where he was taught the ways and customs of high society, his skill as a swordsman helped him defend his family against his many political enemies.

Raphael will join a cast that—so far—includes Sophitia, Mitsurugi, Nightmare, Xianghua and Kilik, and Grøh.

Soulcalibur 6 is due for release on October 19. In the meantime, you can check out the new screenshots of Raphael, below.