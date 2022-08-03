The Sims 4 patch reminds Sims they don't want to have sex with family members

Audio player loading…

The Sims 4 High School Years expansion arrived at the end of July, but like the educational system itself the new pack was kind of a mess. Even players who didn't buy the expansion felt the aftermath because the pack updated the base game with new features and brought with it a host of bugs. This included one that rapidly aged Sims and another that sometimes made family members interested in… well, dating each other .

Nearly as creepy was a bug in the Social Bunny app added in the expansion, which is like an in-game version of Twitter. Sims can post flirty messages to the app and tag other Sims they're crushing on. But apparently, a bug meant adult Sims were able to tag teen Sims in flirty messages, too. Gross.

EA quickly assured players it would look into the bugs, and a patch has now been deployed that will hopefully clear up all those icky problems. According to EA, the following bugs have been fixed in The Sims 4 base game:

Sims with a short or long Lifespan no longer become younger or age dramatically when leaving Create a Sim.

The “Ask to be Girlfriend/Boyfriend” Want now targets appropriate Sims.

Adult Sims no longer tag teens in flirtatious Social Bunny posts.

All available Sims now can be selected for travel even if they are currently not on the current lot.

Another fix was made specifically for the High School Years pack. "Sims now can walk through the I Was a Teenage Garbage Artist pile of clutter," says EA. I have no idea what that means, but it sounds like some sort of obstruction won't block Sims' paths anymore.