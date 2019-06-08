The Sims 4 Island Living expansion includes mermaids and an active volcano

Yesterday's leak was confirmed today during EA Play at E3. The next Sims 4 expansion is called Island Living, and it'll let you take your Sims to the island of Sulani, "where the sun shines bright and the nights are totally chill." Island Living will arrive on June 21. You can watch the sunny announcement trailer above.

Island Living has open-water gameplay—your Sims can walk straight into the ocean or dive into the water right off their home's deck and begin swimming. There will be dolphins, tropical fish, coral reefs, and somewhat alarmingly, an active volcano that can erupt and send red-hot rocks plummeting to the doorstep of your Sim's house.

You can take actions to care for the island as a conservationist by cleaning up beaches, and see the results of your efforts as the island becomes even more lush and beautiful. There are also ancient spirits around the island that will teach you about the culture of Sulani, and may grow unhappy with your Sims if they don't take care of the place. You'll also be able to meet mermaids and even become one yourself. Mermaids will have special powers, though the nature of those powers were not revealed during the livestream.

Here's a rundown of the Island Living expansion:

⦁ Warm Sands & the Ocean Blue

Discover a new paradise that’s yours to explore, from the heart of the island to the ocean’s blue depths. For the first time ever, take your adventures to the sea with all-new water gameplay. Canoe, swim, dive & snorkel to your heart’s content!

⦁ Set Sail for Sulani

Take a break from the hustle & bustle and head to Sulani, where the sands are warm and the locals are friendly. Start an inspiring career that enhances the island’s beauty, watch baby turtles hatch or relax by working on your tan. The freedom to chill is yours.

⦁ Relax in Sulani

The sun shines bright on the beautiful islands of Sulani. Dive into the glistening waters where you can paddle a canoe & swim with dolphins. Take to the beaches to build a sand castle, catch some rays & even meet a mermaid!

⦁ Pitch In & Help Out

Go green & become a conservationist by cleaning up the beaches. Watch your Sims' impact bloom all over the island. Take to the waves as a fisherman, diver or lifeguard. Or take a more laid-back approach by performing odd jobs or fishing for your Sims' next meal.

⦁ Island Vibes

Dress your Sims in tropical garb inspired by the sun, sand and waves. Turn your beach home into a rustic oasis, then unwind at the tiki bar. Everything is chill (except for the occasional sunburn) here on the island.

⦁ Experience Local Culture

Tradition runs deep in Sulani: let your Sims experience everything it has to offer. Attend a pit barbecue event, learn about local folklore, taste tropical delicacies and chat with island elders.

Also announced was a Realm of Magic game pack, coming this fall. The Sims 4: Island Living arrives on June 21. Pre-orders are open now on Origin: the expansion costs $40.