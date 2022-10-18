The Sims 4 is now free to play, so here's how to claim it

By Lauren Aitken
published

But you'll still need to buy all the expansions separately, sorry.

sims 4 free to play
(Image credit: EA/ Maxis)

If you've been too intimidated by the numerous expansions and kits available for The Sims 4, then you'll be pleased to know that The Sims 4 base game is now free to play from today. From October 18 you'll be able to download the full The Sims 4 base game on PC and consoles for free, although you'll still need to pay for any expansions you're after.

You can download The Sims 4 via the EA app, Steam and Origin, with console users downloading from their respective stores. If you're playing via EA Play or EA Play Pro, you'll be able to claim The Sims 4 EA Play Edition, which includes the Get to Work expansion. EA Play Pro subscribers can also get the EA Play Pro Edition which also comes with the Get to Work expansion as well as the Toddler Stuff pack.

There's also a stream coming today which could potentially reveal the reasoning behind The Sims 4 going free to play—could The Sims 5 be on the horizon at last? I can only hope, so you'll need to watch the Behind The Sims Summit to find out at 6 pm BST/ 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET what's coming next. 

Lauren Aitken
Guides Editor

The first three games Lauren played on PC were Star Wars: X-Wing, Zoo Tycoon and Barbie Fashion Designer, which explains her love of all things space, strategy and aesthetically pleasing. Lauren recently took over as PC Gamer's Guides Editor after three years of writing many dozens of Destiny 2 guides at VG247, as well as casually trying to shoehorn in The Witcher 3 articles wherever possible. When she's not trying to force everyone to play as a Warlock in Destiny 2, Lauren is either mastering her SEO abilities to help smash the competition, or patting one of her red sons.

See comments