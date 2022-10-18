The Sims 4 is now free to play, so here's how to claim it

If you've been too intimidated by the numerous expansions and kits available for The Sims 4, then you'll be pleased to know that The Sims 4 base game is now free to play from today. From October 18 you'll be able to download the full The Sims 4 base game on PC and consoles for free, although you'll still need to pay for any expansions you're after.

You can download The Sims 4 via the EA app, Steam and Origin, with console users downloading from their respective stores. If you're playing via EA Play or EA Play Pro, you'll be able to claim The Sims 4 EA Play Edition, which includes the Get to Work expansion. EA Play Pro subscribers can also get the EA Play Pro Edition which also comes with the Get to Work expansion as well as the Toddler Stuff pack.