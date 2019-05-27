Popular

The Simpsons will be at E3 for some reason

By

Probably not announcing Road Rage 2.

It's just over two weeks until E3 2019 officially starts and among the announcements being pushed out ahead of time is that the writers and producers of The Simpsons will be in attendance. They'll be part of a panel during E3 Coliseum on June 11, the series of talks and demos put on by Geoff Keighley. And what will they be talking about or maybe demonstrating? No idea.

Remaster of Virtual Springfield perhaps? A sequel to Hit & Run? Bonestorm, but like for real? Or just another mobile game? We have no way of knowing if there's even a game announcement behind this or if it's just an opportunity to have the people behind The Simpsons take part in The E3 Experience.

Earlier this year, The Simpsons consulted with Riot Games for an episode in which Bart becomes a pro gamer. It was called 'E My Sports'.

Jody Macgregor

The first game Jody professionally reviewed was Audiosurf, for a music magazine he worked at in 2008. He's been writing for PC Gamer since 2015, and is that guy who keeps voting for text adventure Spider & Web in our list of the Best PC Games. Every. Year.
See comments