The ROG Ally is available to buy from today. Good news if the Steam Deck never showed up in your area

Today marks when the first batch of ROG Ally handhelds are shipped off to customers. If you've already pre-ordered, that means the end of a month-long wait since you lay your money on the line, but for everyone else it means a chance to actually buy one of these snappy AMD-powered handheld PCs off the shelves.

In most regions I've checked, you can just buy one of these consoles right away—there's been no immediate rush to snap up as many of these as possible for the second-hand market, incredibly. Below you'll find some retailer links that might come in useful.

Right off the bat, there's wide global availability of the ROG Ally, which makes for stark comparison to Valve's Steam Deck, which my Australian colleague Chris Szewczyk has been quick to remind me is still not officially sold by Valve in the country (though you can buy a Steam Deck in Australia through other means).

It's no surprise, then, that the handheld's first wave has sold out in Australia via Asus's own store. Not to worry, the second wave is coming later this month, and you can still sign up for that.

If you're still not sure you actually want to hit the checkout with one of these, I'd recommend checking out our ROG Ally review. It impressed our Dave with its impressive gaming performance and excellent docked experience. Though, admittedly the battery life falls a bit flat, which is a pretty key consideration for a handheld machine. It's a fair bit pricier than a Steam Deck, too, which is still a handheld we really enjoy using, but the ROG Ally does have that much more power behind it to deliver 1080p on-the-go.

US - $700

Australia - $1,299 AUD

Asus direct (first wave sold out - second wave coming June 20)

UK - £699

Canada - $900 CAD

Germany - €799

France - €800