The Razer Naga Trinity is my beloved MMO mouse and it's $30 off right now

I got back into Final Fantasy 14 this year, and to say that buying an MMO mouse was one of the best investments I've made in 2021 would be an understatement. The Razer Naga Trinity has become my most beloved gaming peripheral, and right now you can nab it in the Black Friday sale for $30 off on Amazon.

It's currently $69.99, which it has been on a few other occasions this year. But it's spent a good chunk of 2021 hovering around the $90 mark, which still makes this a damn decent deal. What's the advantage of an MMO mouse? The Razer Naga Trinity comes with three different side plates that you can switch out to suit your needs.

Razer Naga Trinity | 16,000 DPI | Wired | Right-handed | $99.99 Razer Naga Trinity | 16,000 DPI | Wired | Right-handed | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30)

With the same triple-threat of magnetically interchangeable button plates as its pricier Pro sibling, the Naga Trinity is one of the best MMO mice out there. In fact it's actually got one up on the Pro, because it comes with the excellent circle-of-buttons panel which Razer annoyingly ditched for the updated wireless version.

I've been rocking the standard 12-button plate, though I'm also a big fan of the 7-button circular plate. I was worried I wouldn't be able to use the 12-button plate with my long nails, but I've found all three options equally comfortable to use. The mouse is significantly heavier than my other go-to, the Razer Basilisk, but it's something I got used to pretty quickly.

If wireless peripherals are more your style, the Razer Naga Pro is also on sale at its lowest ever price on Amazon. It's down to $99.99, which is a cracking $50 discount. For $99.99, you're getting largely the same as the Naga Trinity, though the circular 7-button plate gets swapped out for a 6-button arch layout. It's also got a slightly higher DPI count than the wired version, boasting 20,000 DPI as opposed to the Naga Trinity's 16,000 DPI.

Whichever one you choose, I can't recommend an MMO mouse enough if you're an avid WoW or FF14 player. It's upped my healing game significantly, though I'm still guilty of the odd fat-finger accident. If you're not an MMO player but still in the market for a new mouse, there are a ton of other fantastic Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals happening right now.