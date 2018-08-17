The Predator Gaming After Party is coming to PAX West 2018

Acer Predator is coming to PAX West! After you've played some games, watched a few panels, and explored the PAX show floor, head over to the Predator Gaming After Party at The Showbox on Friday, August 31 starting at 9 pm. You can get your hands-on the latest Predator gaming hardware powered by Intel, watch an epic musical performance by A-Trak, pick up exclusive swag, play games, and grab a few drinks. Hang out throughout the night for the Play like the Pro’s gaming competition, exciting giveaways, and more! Register for your ticket now!

Date: Friday, August 31

Time: 9 PM - 2 AM

Location:

The Showbox

1426 1st Ave

Seattle, WA 98101

Register before August 27 and join the party!

*Entrance will be granted on a first come, first served basis for those who show an electronic ticket provided after registration or flyer and US identification.