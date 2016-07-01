The PC gamer’s guide to Summer Games Done Quick

Summer Games Done Quick, the summertime counterpart to winter's Awesome Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon, starts this Sunday, July 3rd, and runs until Saturday, July 9th. PC fans can look forward to a few notable highlights for the week:

strings Bioshock, Dishonored, Wolfenstein: TNH, and Amnesia back to back. Three classic Star Wars games are scheduled for early Tuesday morning (12 AM).

with Hexen, Doom, Deus Ex, and more. Thursday evening is all about Bethesda, with several Elder Scrolls and Fallout runs.

But there's a lot more to see. We looked through the busy schedule and picked out all the PC games to save you the trouble of sifting through. Be sure to look through the rest of the schedule too, even if you’re not typically into console games. Listening to professional speedrun commentary can be surprisingly fascinating and educational. I don’t even like Super Mario Sunshine, but I can’t tell you how many late nights I’ve spent hypnotized by Mario’s dumb water jetpack. No shame.



The stream is embedded below, and further down is the detailed PC-specific schedule. If you get the time, watch some runs and donate a few bucks. It’s for a good cause and you might learn something new about how games work.

SGDQ PC Schedule

All listed times are Pacific. Be sure to verify local times with the official schedule .

Sunday, July 3

Demon’s Souls - 1:28 PM - It’s not a PC game, I know, but it’s worth watching if you’d like a quick experience with Dark Souls before it was Dark Souls.

Bastion - 2:48 PM

Monday, July 4

Bioshock - 7:29 PM

Dishonored - 8:34 PM

Wolfenstein: The New Order - 9:24 PM

Amnesia: The Dark Descent - 11:24 PM

Tuesday, July 5

Star Wars: Dark Forces - 12: 34 AM

Star Wars: Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy - 1:09 AM

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - 2:01AM

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist - 3:51 AM

Jet Set Radio - 4:51 AM

Oddworld Abe's Oddysee: New 'n' Tasty - 5:41 AM

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath - 7:06 AM

Guacamelee: Gold Edition - 1:33 PM

Dustforce DX - 2:23 PM

Jumper Two - 3:48 PM

Celeste - 4:23 PM

Prompt - 4:38 PM

Escape Goat 2 - 5:03 PM

Super Meat Boy - 5:33 PM

Defunct - 6:24 PM

Wednesday, July 6

Final Doom: The Plutonia Experiment - 5:47 PM

Strife - 7:37 PM

Hexen - 8:12 PM

System Shock - 9:07 PM

Judge Dredd: Dredd vs. Death - 9:37 PM

Deus Ex - 10:30 PM

Thursday, July 7

Max Payne 2 - 2:50 AM

Serious Sam Double D - 3:40 AM

Serious Sam: The Random Encounter - 4:20 AM

Trials: Fusion - 12:40 PM

The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall - 2:20 PM

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind - 3:12 PM

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim - 4:00 PM

Fallout 3 - 4:58 PM

Fallout 4 - 5:26 PM

Mark of the Ninja - 6:46 PM

Crypt of the Necrodancer - 7:46 PM

Trine 3: Artifacts of Power - 9:16 PM

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge - 10:36 PM

Magrunner: Dark Pulse - 11:08 PM

Friday, July 8

Pause Ahead - 12:18 AM

Super Amazing Wagon Adventure - 12:28 AM

Monster Bash - 12:53 AM

Ghostbusters - 1:28 AM - Unclear which game the schedule refers to.

Saturday, July 9