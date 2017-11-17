The PC Gamer Weekender is back in 2018, with the OMEN by HP Bootcamp

In 2016, we launched the first annual PC Gamer Weekender to celebrate all things PC gaming. It proved such a hit that we returned earlier this year—and we've decided to do it all again in 2018.

Back in Olympia, London on February 17-18, expect early access to some top unreleased games, presentations from our tech experts on the latest and most powerful hardware on the market, and talks hosted by some of the best developers in the world.

OMEN by HP returns as the event's headline sponsor, and brings with it the OMEN by HP Bootcamp—a showcase that offers insight into the world of esports and what it takes to succeed within this increasingly demanding field. With a particular focus on Blizzard's Overwatch, expect strategy and training tips, as well as the chance to play alongside a pro.

Sign up to find out more at the OMEN by HP Bootcamp site.

For show news and announcements, check out the PC Gamer Weekender website, and follow our PC Gamer Weekender Twitter account.