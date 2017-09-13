Popular

The PC Gamer Show: War of the Chosen, PewDiePie, Destiny 2, and more

By

Everyone learns a thing or two about copyright law between fawning over our evil alien masters.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.  

This week we talk about our time with XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, our impressions of Destiny 2 so far, the DMCA confusion surrounding PewDiePie and Campo Santo—all before closing with our usual Twitch chat Q&A! 

This week's intro and outro music comes from Celestial Archive by Jay Tholen, who you might know as the creator of the joyous adventure game starring a damp clown, Dropsy. He makes a lot of music too, it turns out. Give Celestial Archive a listen here, and if you like it, add it to your permanent collection for a couple bucks.

This week's topics:

  1. Three great games from PAX West
  2. What we've been playing
  3. We gush over War of the Chosen 
  4. PewDiePie, DMCAs, and Campo Santo
  5. We close with the Twitch chat Q&A

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Evan Lahti

Bo Moore

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

See comments