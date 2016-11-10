The PC Gamer Show: The new LPC, BlizzCon, Call of Duty, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show we'll be looking at Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, our brand new LPC, all the news out of BlizzCon 2016, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. Tyler talks about his time with Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. We take a look at our ridiculous new computer, the LPC. A breakdown of all the news that came from BlizzCon this year. We take your questions from Twitch chat. Just games, no politics.

Listen:

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Mark s

Bo Moore

Tyler Wilde