The PC Gamer Show: The Division, Lionhead, and more

This week we'll be taking about our hands-on time with the Vive Pre after our unboxing on last week's episode, Tom Clancy's: The Division, the closure of Lionhead Studios and the cancellation of Fable Legends, Microsoft's UWP and plans for the Windows 10 store, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

What we've been playing recently. Chris went hands-on with No Man's Sky. While James and Tom went hands-on with the HTC Vive Pre. Chris and James discuss their time in The Division so far. Lionhead Studios is closing and Fable Legends is cancelled. We take a look at Microsoft's UWP plans and what it means for PC gaming. We take your questions from Twitch chat. Our connection to "Future-Chris" weakens.

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Chris Livingston

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.