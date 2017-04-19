The PC Gamer Show: Star Wars: Battlefront 2, StarCraft, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we'll be talking about all the new info on Star Wars: Battlefront 2, StarCraft 1's switch to being free, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!
This week's topics:
- We talk about what we've been playing recently.
- StarCraft 1 is now free, Nier lets you fight a CEO, and more recent news.
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 has been officially announced, and we discuss.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- Mints, bugs, and the great sci-fi debate.
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix.