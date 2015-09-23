The PC Gamer Show: special guests from Fatshark Games and Trendy Entertainment

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we had two special guests joining us on the show: Brad Logston, Senior Producer at Trendy Entertainment, and Liam O'Neill, Associate Producer at Fatshark Games. We started the show an hour early to play Dungeon Defenders 2 with Brad, which you can watch here, and Liam brought along an exclusive gameplay video for Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide.

This week's topics:

The return of online PvE co-op games. Real money economies within games. Catfantastic quiz: An apocalyptic wasteland-themed name game with Borderlands and Mad Max. Video game novels and how story can be told through books. What we are looking forward to in Autumn's release window. Viewer questions from Twitch chat. An exclusive gameplay video for Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide Evan sarcastically thanking Tom a lot.

