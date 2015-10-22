The PC Gamer Show: Overwatch, Steam Controller, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week's topics:

Talking about our hands-on with Overwatch. Our experience so far with Valve's Steam Controller and Steam Link. Hearthstone's Warsong Commander nerf and the delicate practice of balancing competitive games. A goodbye to our outgoing editor-in-chief, Evan Lahti. Viewer questions from Twitch chat. Sad faces.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Evan Lahti

Tyler Wilde

Wes Fenlon