The PC Gamer Show: Overwatch, Fallout 4 survival, and more

Every Wednesday at 1 PM Pacific we broadcast The PC Gamer Show live on Twitch. It's your chance to get your questions answered live on Twitch, and hear us talk about gaming news, hardware, and what we're playing.

This week we'll be sharing some of our experiences VR as we continue to write furiously about the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive as part of VR Week. We'll also reflect on Overwatch's recent buttroversy, discuss the recent Hearthstone expansion, and Chris Livingston will be on hand to talk about the Fallout 4 survival mode beta.

Watch along today on Twitch

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Film Maker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.