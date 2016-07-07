The PC Gamer Show in VR: a special episode with the developers of Fantastic Contraption

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we've got a very special show for you, streaming live from within VR! We'll be joining the developers of Fantastic Contraption to bring you this week's episode while in their mixed reality set up. We'll be talking all things VR, as well as looking at a few other popular topics from this week in PC gaming, and, of course, taking your questions from Twitch chat at the end of the show.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Sarah Northway

Colin Northway

Lindsay Jorgensen