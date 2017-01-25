Popular

The PC Gamer Show: a Resident Evil 7 special

By

We have a shorter show for you today, but it's full of gory details.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

This week we weren't able to do a full, live show, and we felt bad that we didn't mention that last week. So we hopped in a room for half an hour to talk about Resident Evil 7, Left 4 Dead 2, and a few other things to hold you over until we are back on as normal next week! 

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Tim Clark

James Davenport

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

