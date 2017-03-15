Popular

The PC Gamer Show: Best of PAX East, Shadow of War, and Mass Effect

This week look new games and a whole lot of PAX picks.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

This week we'll be talking a bit about the opening hours of Mass Effect: Andromeda, the best stuff we saw at PAX East, the new gameplay footage of Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A! 

This week's topics:

  • Starcraft remaster rumors and Zelda emulation.
  • We talk about what we've been playing recently.
  • Tom reports back on all the cool stuff he saw at PAX East.
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War looks cool, and we take a look at the first gameplay.
  • We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  • Tom, like, apparently says like, like, too much.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Wes Fenlon

Tyler Wilde

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here. 

