The PC Gamer Show: Best of PAX East, Shadow of War, and Mass Effect

This week we'll be talking a bit about the opening hours of Mass Effect: Andromeda, the best stuff we saw at PAX East, the new gameplay footage of Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

This week's topics:

Starcraft remaster rumors and Zelda emulation.

We talk about what we've been playing recently.

Tom reports back on all the cool stuff he saw at PAX East.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War looks cool, and we take a look at the first gameplay.

We take your questions from Twitch chat.

Tom, like, apparently says like, like, too much.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Wes Fenlon

Tyler Wilde