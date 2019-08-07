The PC Gamer Show 171: The Outer Worlds, Mixer vs. Twitch, Saviors of Uldum

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show, Chris takes us through his 90-minutes of playtime with The Outer Worlds, Tim talks cards again and details his day with Hearthstone: Saviors of Uldum, and James kicks off a discussion about the future of videogame streaming services after Ninja made the jump from Twitch to Mixer. We close with listener questions.

James Davenport

Chris Livingston

Tim Clark