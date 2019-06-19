The PC Gamer Show 165: The big E3 recap show, featuring Cyberpunk 2077

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week’s show, James, Steven, and Wes revisit all the big game news and reveals from E3, including Elden Ring, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Watch Dogs Legion, Doom Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077, and more.

