The PC Gamer Show 122: Artifact impressions, The Division 2 wishlist, PUBG roadmap, and listener Q&A

VIDEO: The PC Gamer Show 122, also available on YouTube

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about the torrential news-dump from last Thursday, Tim's time with Valve's shiny new card game, and what we'd like to see in The Division 2 besides prettier clothes. We close with listener questions, as always.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport