The PC Gamer Show 121: Cactus people, Overwatch's Brigitte, Far Cry 5, and listener Q&A

VIDEO: The PC Gamer Show, Episode 121 (also available on YouTube)
Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we'll be talking about a handful of new games, including the PC version of Final Fantasy 15. Bo introduces us to a new Overwatch hero, James talks about the glut of new Far Cry 5 news and his impressions of the PC version, and then they close with listener questions as always.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode: