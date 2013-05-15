PC Gamer ShootMania Launch Cup grand final: watch the livestream from 8pm BST tonight

Tonight we sail into an unexpected fifth week in our Shootmania Storm competition. A technical meltdown prompted by frolicking Greasels curtailed last week's effort to find the ultimate Shootmania competitors. The ducts have been flamethrowered, internet connections have been tested, the teams have been hard at practice. We're ready. THIS ENDS NOW. Or rather, later on this evening when the finals begin at 8pm GMT.

First, Team Dignitas EU will battle Swiss Bulls for the honour of taking on the on-form Fnatic in the grand final event. As always, every leap and laser blast will be accompanied by knowledgeable patter from tournament commentator gents, Ziggy “nVc” Orzeszek and David “Zaccubus” Treacy from Team Dignitas. We can look forward to some breakneck twitch shooting and from all teams as they scrap for a £500 share of the prize pool. Join us in the feed below.