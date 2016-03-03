The next 500 Weekender tickets come with a free copy of Dark Souls

Our inaugural live event, The PC Gamer Weekender, is almost here! This weekend, on March 5/6, we're taking over the Old Truman Brewery to give you the chance to play loads of new and upcoming games, including From Software's new RPG epic, Dark Souls 3.

To celebrate, we're giving away a code for Dark Souls 1, one of the greatest action RPGs ever made. We have 500 codes to give away with the next 500 ticket sales. Tickets also come with a free copy of Dustforce, which we gave 90% at review, and SEGA will be handing out scratchcards at the event which will give you a free game from their extensive PC library.

Also, you get to come along to our event and see exclusive developer sessions for Hitman, Master of Orion, Total War: Warhammer and loads more. We're also running tournaments, a boardgame area and a hardware zone where you can get some great deals on PC gaming technology. We will even have four HTC Vive setups giving attendees world exclusive hands-on with HTC and Valve's cutting edge virtual reality technology.

To access the deal, book now and use the code DS500, this also knocks 20% off the ticket price! Codes for your free game will be mailed out after the event.

Also: Don't worry if you've already bought a ticket, everyone who's already booked a ticket will receive a Dark Souls key after the event!