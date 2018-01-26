The Monster Hunter: World launch trailer is here

Monster Hunter: World is finally out today—but alas, only for consoles. The PC version won't be out until sometime in the fall. But that isn't going to stop us watching the launch trailer, eyes filling with tears throughout, no sir.

The video is basically a quick sightseeing tour of a rugged, Land-That-Time-Forgot type of place, and the many ways that it's going to try to kill you. Most of them involve fearsome, ferocious monsters—hence the title—but fortunately you and your compatriots, should you choose to go adventuring in a group, are not without the ability to fight back—also hence the title.

It's no fun having to wait for Monster Hunter: World to arrive on our platform of choice while the rest of the world gets to dive into it, but hopefully that extra time will be well spent. Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto said earlier this month that developers are being especially cautious with the PC edition.

"For the main Monster Hunter game, this is our first PC title and it’s something we want to make sure we get right," he said. "So rather than have it taking up resources during the console development and not it not being able to have our full attention on it. We want to get console out the door and then we’re going to take some extra time and try and get the PC version as good as possible."

As well as being the first game in the main series to come to the PC, Steven recently opined that Monster Hunter: World is also "exactly the bold evolution the series needed." This is why.